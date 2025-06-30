MADD Shares Lifesaving Tips For 4Th Of July Celebrations As Part Of Safe Summer Campaign

Holiday Safety Push Encourages Everyone to Plan Ahead to Prevent Impaired Driving on Land and Water During One of Summer's Busiest Travel Weekends

IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With fireworks and family gatherings, the 4th of July is a summer tradition celebrated by millions of Americans. It's also a time to stay mindful, particularly when it comes to preventing impaired driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is urging everyone to make responsible choices during their Independence Day festivities-on the road and on the water-as part of its Safe Summer campaign.

4th of July celebrations often lead to an increase in fatal impaired driving and boating crashes. In 2023, drunk driving caused 233 deaths, or 38% of all traffic fatalities, during the 4th of July holiday period, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . Alcohol also remains the leading contributing factor in fatal boating crashes, accounting for 79 deaths, or 17% of all boating fatalities, in 2023, according to the U.S. Coast Guard .

"Independence Day is a day of celebration with family and friends," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Whether you're hitting the road, heading out on the water, or celebrating close to home, smart choices save lives-and ensure everyone makes it home to their friends and family."

Through its Safe Summer campaign, MADD is raising awareness about the increased risks on roads and waterways during major summer holidays, including the 4th of July and Labor Day. With more people traveling, gathering, and enjoying recreational activities, planning ahead for a safe ride is more important than ever. Before heading out for your summer plans, MADD encourages everyone to:



Plan ahead for a safe way home if your summer celebration involves alcohol or any substances.

Avoid driving or operating any vehicle, including cars, boats, jet skis, golf carts, or ATVs, if you've been drinking.

Designate a non-drinking driver, use a rideshare service, or public transportation to get home safe. If you're spending the day on the water, wait to drink until you're done boating and safely back on shore.

MADD will also be joining forces with Uber over the holiday weekend to help prevent impaired driving. Together they will offer discounted ride codes across select cities in the US starting Friday, July 4th and redeemable throughout the holiday weekend. Research has shown that ride-sharing has reduced alcohol-related crashes nationwide. With more than 7 million drivers around the world, Uber offers a proven and accessible alternative to getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The risks around the 4th of July don't just affect adults. Summer break brings more young drivers onto the roads, increasing the potential for crashes. Between 2010 and 2019 , more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related crashes during the summer months. On average, more than 1,000 lives are lost each year in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and the start of the school year, according to AAA . MADD urges parents and caregivers to start conversations early and keep the dialogue going when it comes to safe driving habits. The Power of Parents Handbook provides actionable tips to support those talks and help teens make smart, lifesaving choices.

MADD's message is simple: Celebrate smart, plan ahead, don't drive impaired. Taking just a few minutes to arrange a safe way home-for yourself and others-can help make this Fourth of July one to remember for all the right reasons.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

