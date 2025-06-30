Axxess Partners With Zing Performance To Expand Access To Brain Health Solutions Through Home-Based Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This partnership brings evidence-based brain health programs directly into the home, supported by our technology and aligned with Medicare reimbursement," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "By enabling organizations to offer cognitive and neurological wellness programs through our platform, we're helping them scale new services and optimize reimbursement."

This partnership supports Axxess' mission to empower care at home organizations with innovative tools that improve outcomes and operational efficiency. Providers can incorporate Zing's brain and balance care programs into routine services seamlessly, without increasing clinical workload.

"The partnership between Zing Performance and Axxess brings together cutting-edge cognitive health innovation and the industry's most trusted home care technology platform," said John McGuire, CEO at Zing Performance. "Together, we empower agencies to deliver Medicare-reimbursed brain and balance care that improves memory, emotional regulation, and fall prevention. Zing also provides a turnkey solution with its own Medicare NPI, medical director, clinical team, and billing platform."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Zing Performance

Zing's programs-CereSkills, CereMind, CereFit, and Hallowell Brain Health-are delivered through a mobile app and require just five to seven minutes per day to complete. Designed to be used from the privacy and comfort of one's home, the programs utilize neuroscience-backed protocols to strengthen the brain-body connection while generating quantifiable improvements in cognitive and emotional function.

