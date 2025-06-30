REHLKO REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL CURTIS INSTRUMENTS TO PARKER HANNIFIN

Transaction supports long-term growth for both organizations

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehlko, a global leader in energy resilience, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to transition ownership of its Curtis Instruments business to Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, for approximately $1 billion in cash. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2025, reflects Rehlko's strategic focus on strengthening its core enterprise capabilities and commitment to delivering industry leading energy resilience solutions for our customers.

"Rehlko is proud of the legacy and performance of Curtis as a high-performing, innovation-driven business," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. "Parker is an exceptional company and we are confident Curtis will thrive from Parker's increased scale, focus, and investment."

Rehlko's decision to transition Curtis aligns with its disciplined portfolio management approach. The move positions both Rehlko and Curtis to pursue independent growth strategies, focused on accelerating innovation and expanding customer impact. Rehlko was acquired by Platinum Equity in 2024.

"This transaction is aligned with the long-term electrification secular trend and meets our disciplined financial criteria for acquisitions designed to create shareholder value," said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parker. "Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing industrial electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions. Rehlko and Platinum Equity have been good stewards of the business and great partners throughout this process. We anticipate a smooth closing and look forward to welcoming the Curtis team."

Platinum Equity praised the deal and said it's part of an ongoing strategic process to optimize Rehlko's portfolio that also includes expected investments in buy-side M&A.

"We have great respect for Curtis, its leadership team and its innovative products, and we are confident that Parker Hannifin is the right home for the business going forward," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "Divesting Curtis allows Rehlko to more intensely focus on its core mission to deliver energy resiliency solutions for its customers. We are working with Rehlko's CEO Brian Melka and the leadership team to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities that will expand Rehlko's reach, enhance its capabilities, and reinforce its position as a leader in mission-critical power solutions."

Until the transaction closes, Curtis will continue to operate as part of Rehlko, with both companies focused on delivering the same high-quality products, services, and support that has defined its market-leading position for over six decades.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Rehlko. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, Jones Day is serving as principal deal counsel, and Eversheds Sutherland is serving as European legal counsel to Parker.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions critical to sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies, by delivering control, resilience and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses – Power Systems, Home Energy, Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments, and Engines, and more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko builds resilience where and when the grid cannot, and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities, and a more durable and reliable energy future.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

Contact: Suzanne Cutway

Communications Director, Rehlko

(586) 216-3896

[email protected]

SOURCE Rehlko

