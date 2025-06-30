Anti-Fog Additives Market To Reach USD 612.13 Million By 2032 Growth Driven By Expanding Packaging, Agriculture, And Automotive Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global anti-fog additives market is gaining substantial traction due to its growing utility across various applications, including packaging, agricultural films, automotive, and optical. As a result, anti-fog additives are increasingly being incorporated into polymer formulations to enhance product performance and the consumer experience. Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-fog additives market was valued at USD 416.07 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 612.13 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.95% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. One of the rising trends of the global anti-fog additives market with the growing need for high-performance packaging and agricultural films to keep them clear. The film maintains its functionality by not getting foggy even in humid or temperature-variable environments. For instance, fogging on plastic surfaces reduces visibility, product display, and shelf appeal, particularly in the case of food packaging and greenhouses; thus, manufacturers are adding anti-fog additives to enhance the product quality and consumer experience. In addition, increasing awareness about food hygiene and plastic packaging sustainability, along with innovations in additive technologies, are propelling the global industry in developed and emerging economies.

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Ashland Inc.

DuPont

Avient Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

Palsgaard A/S

BASF SE LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Anti-fog Additives Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2024: USD 416.07 million
Market Size by 2032: USD 612.13 million
CAGR: 4.95% From 2025 to 2032
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Period: 2025-2032
Historical Data: 2021-2023
Key Drivers:
. Integration of Biodegradable Whey-Protein Films Enhances Eco-Friendly Anti-Fog Additives Adoption.
. Recognition of Sustainable Practices by Industry Leaders Boosts Market Confidence.

. Recognition of Sustainable Practices by Industry Leaders Boosts Market Confidence.

By Type

It is estimated that in 2024, glycerol esters had the largest share, accounting for 31.5% of the total value of the anti-fog additives market. Particularly Glycerol esters show high compatibility with polyolefins, in particular polyethylene and polypropylene, which are the two most common polymers used for packaging purposes. They provide a non-toxic fog- resistant property with prolonged effectiveness to protect food items for longer duration that allows them to be approved for use in food contact- materials; hence they are well suited for food packaging films and agricultural applications. They become even more dominant as they are effective under hotter and high humidity conditions.

By Application

In 2024, the food packaging segment dominated the anti-fog additives market with a 51.6% share of global revenue. Growing consumer demand for transparent, long-shelf-life packaging in the global food industry is are important factor fuelling the demand for anti-fog films, which maintain visibility and reduce product spoilage due to condensation. The overall growth of ready-to-eat meals, convenience food packaging, and vacuum-packed food is increasing the uptake of these additives.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the anti-fog additives market, possessing a share of 38.6% of global revenue. The dominance of these regions is mainly attributed to the fast pace of industrialization and urbanization occurring in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This is attributed to the strong food processing industry, the growing greenhouse agriculture, and the rising use of plastic films in several sectors. Then again, favorable government initiatives on sustainable agriculture and food safety are fueling the regional growth.

Recent Developments



In March 2025, Croda International Plc (UK) launched a bio-based anti-fog additive for eco-friendly food packaging applications under its Incroslip space. This additive professes outstanding anti-fog part performance and low environmental impact . In December 2024 , A. Schulman Inc., a LyondellBasell company, announced the expansion of its polymer additives production capacity at its facility in Turkey. The move was in response to growing demand from the agriculture and packaging sectors across Europe and the Middle East.





