Liberty Star Embarks On 3D IP Survey At Red Rock Gold Project, SE Arizona

Liberty Star has engaged Jim Fink, PhD, PE, RLS, Geological Engineer, Geophysicist, and Chief Technical Officer at Sub Rosa Monitoring LLC, a leading Tucson-based geophysical survey company. Together they will conduct a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey across approximately 10 acres of the Company's most promising gold-bearing outcrops, aligned with historic drill hole locations. By calibrating the survey to known gold intercepts from legacy data, the geology team aims to trace the distribution of pyrite-both at the surface and shallow depths-using a pole-to-pole array configuration. This technique will provide an effective means of mapping gold-bearing pyrite across significant portions of the RRC project area. The resulting data will help Liberty Star identify and prioritize high-value exploration targets near previously drilled zones where gold has already been encountered. These interpretations will guide the prioritization of future drill targets in proximity to known mineralized intercepts.

“The 3D IP survey calibration will show us where to drill by lighting up the gold at depth extensively” comments Jay Crawford, Liberty Star's Vice President of Field Operations.





Figure 1. Liberty Star Redrock Canyon field survey layout. The white lines are the electrode arrays, and the red dots are previously drilled boreholes.

“This cutting-edge technology allows us to survey depths up to 500 feet, representing a significant leap forward from traditional methods. ​ Combined with our recent fieldwork analyzing near-surface geochemical data, the 3D IP Survey will refine our drill targets and focus exploration on the most promising areas of the RRC property. ​ We are excited to follow up this survey with additional drilling, including a targeted drill program.” ​

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Liberty Star Minerals

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals, the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project & the Hay Mountain Project, including images, maps, and technical reports

About Liberty Star ​(LBSR: OTCQB)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), operating as Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral-rich properties in Arizona and the southwestern USA. ​ The Company's flagship property, the Hay Mountain Project, is an exploration-stage site targeting porphyry copper, gold, molybdenum, and other valuable minerals. ​ Adjacent to Hay Mountain is the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, a promising exploration area with extensive hydrothermal gold-bearing structures documented in historical and Company records. ​

Forward-Looking Statements ​ This release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. ​ Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ​ These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. ​ Forward-looking statements may include projections, expectations, plans, and assumptions regarding exploration results, mineral resources, and future operations. ​ For a detailed discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. ​

Regulation S-K 1300 Compliance ​ Liberty Star is classified as an“Exploration Stage Issuer” under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. ​ The Company currently has no exploration results, mineral resources, or mineral reserves to report under this regulation. ​ U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of the Company's mineralized properties will be converted into measured or proven reserves. ​

Follow Liberty Star Minerals on Facebook , LinkedIn & [X]Twitter