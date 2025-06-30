Cold Jet Announces Major Expansion: Unveiling A Groundbreaking Customer Experience Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOVELAND, Ohio, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet, the global leader in dry ice blasting and dry ice production technology, continues to solidify its position as the industry leader in dry ice technology with the announcement of its latest expansion project. This project consists of a comprehensive showroom and customer demonstration area set to open by Q2 of 2026. This strategic investment represents a new era of customer engagement and technological accessibility in the dry ice blasting and production industry.

It's been over a year since Cold Jet consolidated its two facilities in Cincinnati in March 2024. Cold Jet's headquarters serves as the central hub for its commercial, manufacturing, and service operations. The 112,000-square-foot facility boasts a modern design and cutting-edge amenities, reflecting Cold Jet's commitment to excellence and innovation. The facility, designed with eco-friendly practices and energy-efficient technologies, underscores Cold Jet's dedication to environmental harmony and sustainability .









This innovative space will enable current and potential customers to get up close and personal with Cold Jet's industry-leading dry ice blasting and dry ice production technology. The showroom will showcase Cold Jet's full line of dry ice blasters and dry ice production machines. Here, visitors can not only view the equipment but also witness live demonstrations, gaining firsthand experience of the production process and the capabilities of Cold Jet's solutions. This showroom marks the first time that Cold Jet's dry ice production equipment will be readily available for customer observation and interaction.

The demonstration facility represents more than just a showroom - it's a comprehensive customer education center. Current customers will benefit from advanced training opportunities. Potential customers can make more informed purchasing decisions by experiencing the technology firsthand. This hands-on approach enables visitors to understand not only what Cold Jet's equipment can do but also how it can specifically address their unique operational challenges.

"This state-of-the-art space isn't just a display floor – it's an interactive experience center”, said Gene Cooke, Cold Jet's President and CEO.“Here, potential customers can get hands-on with our entire line of dry ice blasting and production machines. They'll be able to see firsthand the full range of capabilities Cold Jet offers, from delicate cleaning tasks to large-scale production. We believe this showroom will be a game-changer, empowering businesses to discover exactly how dry ice technology can revolutionize their operations."

This expansion represents a pivotal moment for Cold Jet, reinforcing its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and continued leadership in the dry ice technology sector. Cold Jet looks forward to welcoming you to their facility in 2026 to experience the future of dry ice solutions firsthand!

