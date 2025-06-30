Optique Franklin: Eyecare Specialists Announce Opening In Historic Franklin, TN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franklin, TN, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Optique Franklin is thrilled to announce their opening in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. The practice is led by Dr. Michele Sonsino , who has been named the Nashville Scene's Best Optometrist for the last several years. Together with her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Sonsino and associates Dr. Aishwarya Pillai and Dr. Julie Lafreniere , their patient-centric approach to eye care, combined with extensive experience, offers Franklin residents top-quality vision care in a boutique-style setting.



Committed to building relationships with patients and providing access to state-of-the-art eye exam technology, Optique Franklin boasts a team of highly trained staff who deliver complete patient satisfaction through a compassionate and personalized approach. With a passion for their community, Drs. Michele and Jeffrey Sonsino, Aishwarya Pillai, and Julie Lafreniere are participants and donors in the Franklin Art Crawl, proud members of the DFA (Downtown Franklin Alliance), helping to preserve the history of Franklin while supporting local businesses, and members of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce.



Dr. Michele Sonsino loves the downtown Franklin location because of the people.“At Optique we pride ourselves on efficient and thorough patient care. We go to the ends of the earth to understand and maximize our patients' vision, allowing them to see their best! We do this by combining the top technology in the field with a skilled and caring team. Everyone I've met is so friendly and values the eye care that we provide.”



Dr. Aishwarya Pillai grew up in Franklin knowing her whole youth that she wanted to return to be an optometrist in the community. She was educated at the prestigious Ohio State University College of Optometry and completed her residency at the Columbus, OH Veteran's Hospital. She brings compassion and expertise to treating a wide range of ocular conditions including eye infections, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions.



Patients at Optique come for the eye care, but marvel at the selection of eye glasses in our optical. Optique's eyewear offers a curated collection of high-end frames from leading brands, including Tom Ford, Chloe, Gucci, and Maui Jim which have been handpicked for their sophistication, uniqueness, and quality. With their in-office laboratory, Optique Franklin is able to provide highly efficient production of top-quality eye glasses lenses, some even same day.



“To transform Optique Franklin into a world-class eye care center, we brought in technology that hadn't been used here. We now have safe and effective devices to image the front and back part of the eye to reveal more about a person's eye health and visual system.” said Dr. Jeffrey Sonsino .“We can say confidently this practice has the top technology in the field of optometry, but we combine that with the people-forward personalities, and that's how you have a winning combination.”



Open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Optique Franklin encourages prospective patients seeking high-quality eye care and access to a range of the latest eyewear styles to call or text 615-591-4191 to schedule an appointment at their new Franklin, TN location today.



Led by experienced optometrist doctors Michele and Jeffrey Sonsino, Aishwarya Pillai, and Julie Lafreniere, Optique Franklin offers personalized, high-quality vision care in an inviting, boutique-style setting. Insurances accepted include VSP, Eyemed, NVA, Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna, UHC, UMR, and others.



