Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capital Power To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On July 30


2025-06-30 09:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its 2025 second quarter results before the markets open on July 30, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

  • Webcast:
  • Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.
  • An archive of the webcast will be available at following the conference call.

Territorial Acknowledgement
 In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power
 Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations :
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
...
 Investor Relations:
Noreen Farrell
(403) 717-8819
...

