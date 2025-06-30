Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 26 2025


2025-06-30 09:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares 		Average
price 		Amount
Accumulated until 20 June 2025 51,400 581.49 29,888,521
Monday, 23 June 2025 1,200 610.99 733,188
Tuesday, 24 June 2025 1,200 608.74 730,488
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 1,300 598.49 778,037
Thursday, 26 June 2025 1,300 594.43 772,759
Friday, 27 June 2025 1,200 600.87 721,044
In the period 23 June 2025 - 27 June 2025 6,200 602.50 3,735,516
Accumulated until 27 June 2025 57,600 583.75 33,624,037
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,099,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2025-06-30 FBM25-28 SBB-w26 ENG
  • SBB2025 Week 26

MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109741724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search