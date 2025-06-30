Arco Vara Launches Construction Of Two New Development Projects
Phase VII of the Kodulahe quarter – Merimetsa, Tallinn
Following the issuance of the building permit, Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ is launching the construction of the seventh phase of the Kodulahe quarter at Soodi 6, Tallinn. The project includes the construction of three apartment buildings with a total of 62 apartments (ranging from 1 to 5 rooms) and commercial premises with a total area of 263 m2. The net sellable area of the apartments is 4,270 m2. The expected total revenue of the development is approximately 16 million euros. The buildings are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. Apartment sales have already started.
Spordi Street development – Kristiine, Tallinn
Arco Vara's subsidiary Arco Spordi OÜ acquired properties with building permits at Spordi 3a and 3b in Tallinn in the spring of 2025. The project has now entered the construction phase. The development consists of two apartment buildings with an underground parking garage. A total of 56 apartments (ranging from 2 to 5 rooms) will be built, several of which will feature balconies or terraces. The net sellable area of the apartments is 4,300 m2. Pre-sales of the apartments began in the second quarter of 2025, and the buildings are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The estimated total revenue of the project is 17 million euros.
The general contractor for both developments is Arco Tarc OÜ, a construction company belonging to the Arco Vara group.
Comment from Arco Vara CEO Kristina Mustonen:
Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 6144 630
...
