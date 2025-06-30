The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| Twelve Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Insurance commission and fee revenue and related
|$
|20,409,278
|$
|18,301,751
|Construction revenue
|964,395
|1,284,021
|Total revenues
|21,373,673
|19,585,772
|Insurance distributor related expenses:
|Distributor bonuses and commissions
|14,110,303
|12,137,471
|Business processing and distributor costs
|1,996,731
|1,780,758
|Depreciation
|5,521
|9,382
|16,112,555
|13,927,611
|Costs of construction:
|Direct and indirect costs of construction
|744,738
|757,064
|Depreciation
|256,876
|245,925
|1,001,614
|1,002,989
|Total costs of revenues
|17,114,169
|14,930,600
|Net operating revenue
|4,259,504
|4,655,172
|Total General and administrative expenses
|3,529,499
|3,555,905
|Operating income
|730,005
|1,099,267
|Other income (expense):
|Other
|4,938
|(67,390
|)
|Investment (losses) gains, net
|(138,010
|)
|493,334
|Interest
|(119,572
|)
|(196,620
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|477,361
|1,328,591
|Income tax expense
|11,762
|285,377
|Net income
|$
|465,599
|$
|1,043,214
|Average Shares Outstanding
|7,397,594
|8,081,266
|Net Income per Share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.13
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,043,274
|$
|2,949,323
|Equity securities
|2,630,444
|2,837,506
|Restricted cash
|1,623,608
|573,841
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,480,785
|7,492,812
|Current portion of notes receivable
|-
|548,552
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|277,880
|506,456
|Total current assets
|15,055,991
|14,908,490
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT , net
|650,875
|829,680
|OTHER ASSETS
|Notes receivable, net of allowance and current portion
|-
|63,614
|Restricted cash
|-
|1,523,812
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|136,485
|179,218
|Total other assets
|136,485
|1,766,644
|15,843,351
|17,504,814
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|6,877,555
|$
|6,151,797
|Deferred revenue
|726,606
|30,000
|Current portion of notes payable
|2,173,614
|938,068
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|103,350
|36,174
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|93,865
|95,305
|Liabilities related to discontinued operations
|677
|677
|Total current liabilities
|9,975,667
|7,252,021
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Lines of credit payable
|-
|675,000
|Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
|235,218
|2,359,132
|Finance lease liability, net of current portion
|-
|103,200
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|46,064
|78,982
|Deferred taxes
|149,200
|313,000
|Total long-term liabilities
|430,482
|3,529,314
|Total liabilities
|10,406,149
|10,781,335
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
|7,397,594 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2025
|8,081,266 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2024
|1,114,406
|1,025,341
|Treasury stock at cost
|(1
|)
|-
|Retained earnings
|4,322,797
|5,698,138
|Total shareholders' equity
|5,437,202
|6,723,479
|$
|15,843,351
|$
|17,504,814
|Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)
| Twelve Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|730,005
|$
|1,099,267
|Add:
|Depreciation/Amortization Expense
|$
|278,206
|$
|289,257
|EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income)
|$
|1,008,211
|$
|1,388,524
The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.
The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.
The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.
