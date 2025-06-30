Hyorc, Acetech Ink UK Green Methanol Deal, Projected To Generate $200 Million In Revenues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ), a leading developer of hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Acetech Metals Limited to develop a municipal waste to green methanol production facility in Scunthorpe, United Kingdom.

Under the MOU, the parties have committed to deploy a 35 TPD (tons per day) Municipal Waste: Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) gasification plant combined with a methanol synthesis unit, with plans to scale up to a 150 TPD integrated facility converting RDF into syngas and subsequently into green methanol and clean electricity. Once fully operational, the project is expected to produce approximately 12,000 metric tons of methanol annually over a projected 25-year plant life.

Project Highlights : - Phase 1: Installation of a 35 TPD RDF gasification system and methanol synthesis unit, with on-site HyOrc engines generating electricity from syngas for facility operations. - Planned Scale-Up: Expansion to 150 TPD capacity, supporting the production of an estimated $200 million of green methanol over the project's lifetime. - Feedstock Supply: Acetech will arrange RDF supplies and provide the necessary industrial land under a long-term agreement. - Technology Contribution: HyOrc will deliver proprietary gasification and methanol synthesis equipment, retaining ownership and licensing rights. - SPV Structure: The project will be executed through a jointly owned UK-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

“This collaboration with Acetech marks a major milestone in HyOrc's mission to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors using proven waste-to-fuel solutions,” said K. Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc.“The project is the first of a series of waste to green methanol projects planned by HyOrc, as part of the rollout of our green fuels portfolio.”









About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen combustion engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc's mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 728.19 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

About Acetech Metals Limited

Acetech Metals is a UK-based recycling and waste processing company committed to sustainable materials management and innovative clean energy projects.

Contact:

Laura Donohoe

Investor Relations

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at