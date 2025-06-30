Fusion Recovery Expands Comprehensive Methadone Treatment Services For Albany Residents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fusion Recovery, a leading provider of innovative addiction treatment services , is pleased to announce the expansion of its methadone treatment program , now offering enhanced services to residents of Albany and the surrounding Capital Region. This expansion underscores Fusion Recovery's mission to combat the opioid epidemic by increasing access to evidence-based, compassionate care for individuals and families affected by opioid use disorder (OUD).Addressing a Critical Community NeedOpioid addiction continues to be a major public health crisis across New York State and the nation. According to the New York State Department of Health, opioid-related deaths have risen steadily in recent years, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatment options. Methadone, a well-established medication-assisted treatment (MAT), has been proven to reduce opioid cravings, prevent withdrawal symptoms, and block the euphoric effects of illicit opioids, thereby supporting long-term recovery.“Expanding our methadone services in Albany is a direct response to the growing need for accessible, high-quality addiction treatment in our community,” said a spokesperson, at Fusion Recovery.“We recognize the devastating impact opioid addiction has on individuals and families, and we are committed to providing a safe, supportive environment where recovery is possible for everyone.”Comprehensive, Personalized CareFusion Recovery's expanded methadone program is designed to meet the diverse needs of clients at every stage of their recovery journey. Each individual receives a thorough medical and psychological assessment upon intake, allowing the clinical team to develop a customized treatment plan. Methadone is dispensed and monitored by experienced medical professionals, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy.In addition to medication management, Fusion Recovery offers a full continuum of care, including:- Individual and Group Counseling : Clients participate in evidence-based therapy sessions to address the underlying causes of addiction and develop healthy coping strategies.- Family Support Services: Recognizing the role of family in the recovery process, Fusion Recovery provides education and counseling to help loved ones support their family member's journey.- Relapse Prevention Programs: Ongoing support and relapse prevention strategies are integrated into every treatment plan, empowering clients to maintain long-term sobriety.- Community Outreach and Education: Fusion Recovery is dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding methadone treatment and educating the public about the realities of opioid addiction and recovery.A Focus on Education and EmpowermentOne of the key pillars of Fusion Recovery's approach is education. The organization actively works to dispel myths and misconceptions about methadone, helping clients and their families make informed decisions about their care.“There are still many misunderstandings about methadone and its role in recovery,” said Mitch Baumann, CEO of Fusion Recovery.“Our goal is to provide clear, accurate information and to support each client with dignity and respect.”Proven Results and Community ImpactFusion Recovery's commitment to quality care has already yielded positive outcomes for many Albany residents. Clients report significant reductions in opioid use, improved quality of life, and renewed hope for the future. The expanded program is expected to help even more individuals access the treatment they need, reducing the burden of opioid addiction in the region.How to Access ServicesResidents interested in learning more about Fusion Recovery's methadone treatment program or scheduling a confidential assessment are encouraged to visit or call 1.866.506.2783. The Fusion Recovery team is available to answer questions and guide clients through every step of the recovery process.About Fusion RecoveryFusion Recovery is a trusted provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services, offering a range of evidence-based programs to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. With a focus on personalized care, innovation, and community engagement, Fusion Recovery is dedicated to empowering clients to achieve lasting recovery and rebuild their lives.

Mitch Baumann

Fusion Recovery Center

(518) 650-2966

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.