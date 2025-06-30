Immigration Attorney Michael Diraimondo At Wildes And Weinberg PC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael DiRaimondo, renowned immigration attorney at Wildes Law is raising the alarm over recent“unbelievably ruthless” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) practices. With recent shifts in enforcement tactics, ICE is now attending immigration court proceedings, terminating cases, and arresting individuals, leaving thousands of immigrants in a precarious state.

“It's like a game to them, but one involving real lives and real families,” DiRaimondo laments.“The process is setting a cruel precedent, treating individuals as criminals without due process-a move that's not only unethical but also inhumane.”

Attorney DiRaimondo cites the challenges immigrants face today, highlighting the sheer number of individuals residing in the United States without papers.“Current estimates suggest that between 40 to 50 million undocumented immigrants are living in the U.S.,” DiRaimondo shares.“Instead of being viewed as contributors to the economy, they are often unjustly categorized as criminals, which couldn't be further from the truth.”

DiRaimondo, who has been passionate about immigration law since his formative years, shares a personal journey that shaped his vocation. Inspired by TV's Perry Mason and guided by influential mentors such as Professor Julius Daugherty, DiRaimondo's path has always been one of advocacy and justice. He emphasizes,“I knew immigration was my calling-it's always been about helping people.”

Advocacy for Fair and Humane Immigration Policies

With a background as an immigration prosecutor, DiRaimondo has witnessed firsthand the complexities of the U.S. immigration system.“The system hasn't adapted to modern realities. Decades-old quotas remain unchanged, creating a backlog that stretches for years, sometimes decades,” he explains.

DiRaimondo continues to call for a comprehensive reform program, advocating for legal pathways and emphasizing that“Our country cannot function without its immigrant workforce.” DiRaimondo notes the reliance on immigrants in critical sectors-from agriculture to construction-and stresses their indispensable role in keeping the country moving forward.

A Call to Action

Attorney DiRaimondo urges Congress to take immediate steps to address these issues, considering previously successful models of amnesty and the introduction of new legal frameworks that support immigrants in gaining lawful status.“We need to provide a way for these individuals-many of whom are hard-working, tax-paying residents with deep ties to the community-to stay. Congress must recognize that 40 to 50 million lives hang in the balance,” DiRaimondo asserts.

As the debate over immigration policy continues, DiRaimondo suggests a solution that will not only address humanitarian concerns but could also boost the economy.“Charge an application fee as an economic stimulus-not as mere immigration reform,” he recommends.“Legalization would incentivize contribution to the economy, proving mutually beneficial relationships.”

Looking Forward

Some hope for immigration reform remains, yet decisive action has yet to be realized. DiRaimondo's urgent call to revisit and revise the immigration system is a timely reminder of the lives at stake and the potential for American innovation and compassion to lead the way.

Attorney DiRaimondo invites lawmakers, stakeholders, and communities across the nation to engage in meaningful dialogue and strive for a future where the dignity of all immigrants is recognized and protected.

About Michael DiRaimondo, Immigration Attorney at Wildes Law

Michael DiRaimondo, an esteemed immigration attorney, offers extensive experience defending and advocating for immigrant rights. With an impressive legal background and a commitment to humanitarian law, Michael serves as a steadfast protector of those seeking a better life in the United States. His work at Wildes Law continues to strive for fair and equitable policies that recognize the intrinsic value immigrants contribute to American society.

