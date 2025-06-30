Bluezoo GDPR Compliance Re-Certified By Eprivacy

BlueZoo logo

Biennial recertification validates BlueZoo's privacy-first approach to audience and occupancy measurement

- Prof. Dr. Christoph BauerMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueZoo Inc. , a pioneer in privacy-first audience measurement, announced today that its suite of measurement solutions has again been certified to be in compliance with the European data protection legislation by ePrivacy, a leading independent data protection audit company based in Hamburg, Germany.This most recent certification-valid through April 2027-marks the fourth time BlueZoo has successfully undergone the rigorous audit process for the ePrivacyseal, having first been certified in 2018.From BlueZoo's inception, privacy has been foundational to product design. Rather than relying on invasive technologies like video surveillance or mobile app tracking, BlueZoo's solutions were architected from day one to measure occupancy and audience presence without collecting, let alone storing, any personal identifiable data.Prof. Dr. Christoph Bauer from ePrivacy, added,“Technologies that measure audience size or foot traffic must be held to the highest standards of consumer data protection. In these fields, respecting privacy isn't optional-it's essential to maintaining public trust and complying with evolving legal frameworks. BlueZoo continues to demonstrate strong alignment with the legal and technical requirements of the GDPR. Their approach to privacy-centric measurement sets a high standard for the industry.”The certification confirms that BlueZoo's products, both BlueZoo and Party Squasher brands, adhere to the principles of data minimization, purpose limitation, and privacy by design as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). BlueZoo's systems process ambient Wi-Fi signals in a fully anonymized way, never storing personal identifiers.“Privacy is not something we take lightly,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo.“Our customers trust us to deliver audience insights without compromising anonymity, and this certification is a clear validation of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy.”As global regulations evolve, BlueZoo remains committed to transparency, expert third-party verification, and continuous improvement in privacy protection; supporting customers and partners in advertising, retail, insurance, and beyond.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic and audience measurement services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.About ePrivacy GmbHePrivacy GmbH advises companies on all topics related to data protection for digital business models and digital products and technologies. ePrivacy offers various data protection and data security consulting and various seals for the certification of products. The ePrivacyseal EU is based on the very strict EU GDPR as a technical and legal standards. It shows the compliance with EU GDPR and strengthens the confidence of customers, investors and business partners with a recognized privacy seal.

