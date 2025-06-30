Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blowing Dust, Reduced Visibility In Qatar As Strong Winds Forecast From Wednesday

Blowing Dust, Reduced Visibility In Qatar As Strong Winds Forecast From Wednesday


2025-06-30 09:10:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The country is expected to experience fresh to strong northwesterly winds from Wednesday, July 2, through the end of the week.

According to the latest update from the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), these winds may cause blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.

Read Also
  • Qatar Airways resumes operations in Iraq and Syria, returns to full flight schedule in Lebanon and Jordan
  • QatarEnergy announces fuel prices for July 2025

Marine warnings will also be in effect during this period.

The Department has advised the public to exercise caution.

MENAFN30062025000063011010ID1109741667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search