Blowing Dust, Reduced Visibility In Qatar As Strong Winds Forecast From Wednesday

Doha, Qatar: The country is expected to experience fresh to strong northwesterly winds from Wednesday, July 2, through the end of the week.

According to the latest update from the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), these winds may cause blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.



Marine warnings will also be in effect during this period.

The Department has advised the public to exercise caution.