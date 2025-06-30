Blowing Dust, Reduced Visibility In Qatar As Strong Winds Forecast From Wednesday
Doha, Qatar: The country is expected to experience fresh to strong northwesterly winds from Wednesday, July 2, through the end of the week.
According to the latest update from the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), these winds may cause blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.
-
Qatar Airways resumes operations in Iraq and Syria, returns to full flight schedule in Lebanon and Jordan
QatarEnergy announces fuel prices for July 2025
Marine warnings will also be in effect during this period.
The Department has advised the public to exercise caution.
