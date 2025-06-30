Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack Targeting Military Convoy In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a military convoy in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which led to deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the position of the State of Qatar rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.