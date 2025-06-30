Qatar Participates In High-Level Opening Session Of FFD4
Sevilla: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level opening session of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) currently taking place in Seville in the Kingdom of Spain.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
The conference comes to follow up on the United Nations' (UN) process on financing for development by reinforcing the agreements and commitments of the three previous international conferences.
The first of which was held in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2002 where fundamental principles for development financing were established.
Doha hosted the second conference in 2008 amid the global financial crisis, giving it particular significance in addressing the impact of the crisis on developing countries.
The third conference, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2015, resulted in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, a comprehensive framework for financing sustainable development.
