Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In High-Level Opening Session Of FFD4

Qatar Participates In High-Level Opening Session Of FFD4


2025-06-30 09:10:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Sevilla: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level opening session of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) currently taking place in Seville in the Kingdom of Spain.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The conference comes to follow up on the United Nations' (UN) process on financing for development by reinforcing the agreements and commitments of the three previous international conferences.

The first of which was held in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2002 where fundamental principles for development financing were established.

Doha hosted the second conference in 2008 amid the global financial crisis, giving it particular significance in addressing the impact of the crisis on developing countries.

The third conference, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2015, resulted in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, a comprehensive framework for financing sustainable development.

MENAFN30062025000063011010ID1109741665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search