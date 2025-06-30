403
Kuwait Defense Undersec. Affirms Advanced Preparation For Crisis Key To Reduce Effect
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah stressed Monday the ministry believes that advanced preparation to face crises and disasters is a fundamental pillar for reducing their effects and ensuring the continuity of services, especially in health, which constitutes the first line of defense for human life.
This came in his speech during his patronage of the (Principles of Disaster Preparedness in Healthcare) conference held by Kuwait Medical Association in cooperation with the Military Medical Services Authority of the Ministry of Defense and Directorate of Medical Services Administration in the National Guard.
The conference aims to discuss the issue of enhancing national preparedness in the field of health care during crises and disasters through the exchange of expertise and enhancing coordination between authorities.
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah stressed the importance of honoring scientists and medical personnel who have contributed to the development of the healthcare system on both local and international levels, praising their pioneering efforts in this vital field.
He pointed out that the Ministries of Defense, Health, and the National Guard continue to cooperate and coordinate with authorities within the framework of enhancing health preparedness and emergency response.
He called for continued cooperation and integration between authorities to ensure optimal readiness to confront any future challenges.
He applauded the efforts of the medical services of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Health, in addition to the Kuwait Medical Association. He also praised the joint efforts of different institutions that prepared to face health crises and disasters with professionalism and high efficiency.
On his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Medical Association, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Tawala, said that the existing cooperation with the health sector in both the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard embodies the highest forms of national integration in serving Kuwait and motivates and enhances the capabilities of medical personnel to confront all circumstances and developments.
Al-Tawala pointed out that the Kuwait Medical Association has paid great attention to training and continuous development programs and has been keen to organize conferences, courses, workshops, and community awareness events in various medical specialties.
He noted that the number of scientific medical events organized by the association during the first half of 2025 amounted to approximately 83 events. (end)
