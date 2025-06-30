403
Israel Seeks Diplomatic Relations with Syria, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel is keen on forging diplomatic relations with both Syria and Lebanon but insists that the occupied Golan Heights will remain under Israeli control in any future peace agreements, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed on Monday.
Currently, Israel has no formal diplomatic relations with either Syria or Lebanon, and tensions have remained high since 1948, the year Israel declared its statehood.
"Israel is interested in expanding the Abraham Accords and the circle of peace and normalization," Sa'ar stated during a joint press conference in Jerusalem with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
He added, "We have an interest in including countries such as Syria and Lebanon -- our neighbors -- in the circle of peace and normalization, while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests."
Sa'ar also emphasized that, "In any peace agreement, the Golan will remain part of the State of Israel."
The Golan Heights was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed, a move that has not been internationally recognized.
In recent developments, after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, Israeli forces entered the UN-monitored demilitarized buffer zone in early December 2024. Troops were subsequently stationed on Mount Hermon, which offers a strategic view of both Israeli and Syrian territories. Israeli officials have indicated that these forces are expected to remain in place for an extended period.
