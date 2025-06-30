Michele Bowers Awarded ​​WTWH Healthcare's 2025 Future Leaders In Behavioral Health

Tampa, Fla. - June 30th, 2025 - Sophros Recovery is proud to announce that Michele Bowers, Clinical Director and Licensed Mental Health counselor, was selected as one of WTWH Healthcare's 2025 Future Leaders in the Behavioral Health category. The Future Leaders awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging and healthcare across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries.

Bowers served as a Senior Therapist at Sophros Recovery for nearly two years before becoming the center's Clinical Director in March of 2025. Throughout her tenure with Sophros, she has had a significant impact on the center's ability to deliver patient-centered care. She believes that her number one priority as a therapist is creating a safe and authentic environment to provide individuals with a space for healing and transformation.

Sophros Recovery is a Tampa and Jacksonville-based outpatient addiction treatment center committed to guiding individuals toward lasting healing. At Sophros, clients receive personalized, evidence-based care while addressing co-occurring mental health conditions like trauma, anxiety, and depression.

Comprised of leading health professionals like Bowers, Sophros Recovery empowers clients to reclaim control, heal mind, body, and spirit, and rediscover a meaningful life in recovery.

"It has been amazing to watch Michele's rapid growth as a clinician and a leader,” says Nick Padlo, CEO of Sophros Recovery.“In her short time since becoming clinical director, the atmosphere at the facility has improved, census is up, and more clients are finding success in recovery. We are excited to see her continue to lead the team and help clients in the Tampa area regain their lives."

As a Future Leader, Bowers has been invited to attend WTWH Healthcare's INVEST Conference, taking place from October 22nd to 24th, 2025, in Nashville, TN. The event will celebrate the honorees and the contributions they are making in the fields of behavioral health, mental health, substance use disorder, and addiction recovery, among many others.

“I believe quality, intentional leadership has the power to transform not just an organization, but the lives it touches,” says Bowers.“At Sophros Recovery, leading with purpose means creating space for clients and staff alike to grow, heal, and thrive, and that's been the most meaningful part of my journey. To be recognized for doing work that matters so deeply to me, and to the mission of Sophros, is truly special.”

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2025, visit .

About Michele Bowers:

Michele is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor originally from Buffalo, NY, who earned her Master of Arts from Medaille College and began her career in a co-occurring outpatient clinic before relocating to Tampa in 2020. With experience working with both adolescents and adults from diverse backgrounds, she has supported individuals facing challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, suicidal thoughts, addiction, and severe mental illness. Michele's therapeutic approach is rooted in creating a safe, authentic space for healing, blending psychodynamic, solution-focused, holistic, and acceptance and commitment therapies to meet each client's unique needs. She is passionate about guiding clients through deep personal transformation and finds fulfillment in witnessing their growth and empowerment.