Impact Church Reynoldsburg Launches New Website To Support The Community Of Reynoldsburg Ohio And Beyond

REYNOLDSBURG, OH - June 30, 2025 - Impact Church, a non denominational church in Reynoldsburg, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, has launched a new website to enhance communication, accessibility, and connection with the local community. The site is now live at .

As a Christian Church focused on faith, service, and outreach, Impact Church designed the platform to provide clear, up-to-date information for members, visitors, and those seeking spiritual support. The site features livestream access to weekly services, a calendar of events, ministry details, and ways to get involved with outreach programs.

“This new website is part of our ongoing commitment to meet people where they are-online and in person,” said pastor Jeremy Harper.“We hope it helps people connect with the resources and relationships they need.”

The website also includes access to past sermons and study materials, supporting those who may be exploring their faith. These digital resources reflect the church's emphasis on accessibility and ongoing learning within a flexible, welcoming environment.

One of the key areas highlighted on the site is Impact Church Reynoldsburg youth ministry , which offers age-appropriate programs designed to help young people build community, develop leadership skills, and grow in their understanding of Christian values. In addition, Children's Church is available during Sunday services, providing young children with engaging, faith-based activities while parents and guardians attend worship.

As a church in Reynoldsburg , Impact Church has maintained a visible presence through its community partnerships and local service projects, including food drives, mentorship programs, and youth outreach. The new website is intended to streamline information about these efforts and make it easier for residents to get involved.

In addition to weekly worship services, Impact Church hosts small groups, Bible studies, and seasonal events that aim to foster relationships and deepen spiritual engagement among attendees. These gatherings create space for meaningful conversations, mutual support, and shared growth in faith.

Impact Church also offers support and connection opportunities for individuals and families in all life stages-from young adults navigating early career and relationships, to seniors seeking fellowship and purpose in retirement. This broad focus reflects the church's commitment to inclusivity and its role as a welcoming spiritual home for the entire Reynoldsburg community.

While rooted in Christian teachings, Impact Church identifies as a non-denominational church in Reynoldsburg . Leaders at the church describe it as a safe place to explore your faith, regardless of where individuals may be on their spiritual journey.