CTD-ILD Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: Delveinsight Analysis Glaxosmithkline, Actelion, Prometheus Biosciences, Eric Matteson, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim

The Key CTD-ILD Companies in the market include - GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Prometheus Biosciences, Eric Matteson, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “CTD-ILD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the CTD-ILD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CTD-ILD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of CTD-ILD, offering comprehensive insights into the CTD-ILD revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key CTD-ILD statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging CTD-ILD therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of CTD-ILD clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of CTD-ILD treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the CTD-ILD space.

Some of the key facts of the Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:



The CTD-ILD market size was valued ~USD 1,498 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (CTD-ILD), contributing approximately 70% of the total market size across the 7MM. This was significantly higher compared to other key markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2023, Germany recorded the largest market size for Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (CTD-ILD) among EU countries, reaching nearly USD 84 million, while Spain had the smallest market size at USD 38 million. Japan's market size for Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (CTD-ILD) was approximately USD 136 million in 2023, representing 9% of the total market across the 7MM.



Key CTD-ILD Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Prometheus Biosciences, Eric Matteson, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key CTD-ILD Therapies: Belimumab, bosentan, Tulisokibart, Rituximab, Vixarelimab, OFEV, Belimumab, GSK1550188 (BENLYSTA), and others

The CTD-ILD market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage CTD-ILD pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the CTD-ILD market dynamics.

According to DelveInsight's evaluation, the total prevalent cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM were approximately 1,662,000 in 2023.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (CTD-ILD), approximately 132,000, with numbers anticipated to increase in the future.

Within Europe, the UK reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CTD-ILD in 2023, approximately 27,000, followed by Germany with 25,000 cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest prevalence, with around 11,000 cases.

In 2023, Japan reported approximately 68,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (CTD-ILD), representing around 23% of the total cases across the 7MM. In the US in 2023, type-specific diagnosed cases of CTD-ILD were highest for pSS-ILD (approximately 38,000), followed by SSc-ILD (around 31,000), Other CTD-ILDs (roughly 30,000), RA-ILD (about 20,000), DM-ILD/PM-ILD (close to 8,000), and SLE-ILD (nearly 5,000).

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Connective Tissue Disease (CTD)-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) refers to a group of lung disorders that occur as a result of underlying connective tissue diseases. These diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, and polymyositis, can cause inflammation and scarring in the lungs, leading to ILD. This condition results in impaired lung function, breathing difficulties, and decreased oxygen levels. The damage is often progressive and can lead to respiratory failure if left untreated. Early diagnosis and management are crucial to managing symptoms and slowing disease progression. Treatment typically involves immunosuppressive medications and management of the underlying CTD.

CTD-ILD Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The CTD-ILD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of CTD-ILD

Prevalent Cases of CTD-ILD by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of CTD-ILD Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic CTD-ILD

CTD-ILD Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the CTD-ILD market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers CTD-ILD market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the CTD-ILD Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

CTD-ILD Therapies and Key Companies



Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

bosentan: Actelion

Tulisokibart: Prometheus Biosciences

Rituximab: Eric Matteson

Vixarelimab: Genentech, Inc.

OFEV: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Belimumab, GSK1550188 (BENLYSTA): GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of CTD-ILD

Advances in Diagnostic Techniques

Emergence of Novel Therapies

Rising Awareness Among Healthcare Providers

Aging Population

Regulatory Approvals for Targeted Treatments Supportive Healthcare Policies

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers



High Cost of Treatment

Limited Drug Approvals

Challenges in Early Diagnosis

Heterogeneity of CTD-ILD

Side Effects of Current Treatments

Lack of Awareness in Emerging Markets Inconsistent Clinical Guidelines

Scope of the Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key CTD-ILD Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Prometheus Biosciences, Eric Matteson, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key CTD-ILD Therapies: Belimumab, bosentan, Tulisokibart, Rituximab, Vixarelimab, OFEV, Belimumab, GSK1550188 (BENLYSTA), and others

CTD-ILD Therapeutic Assessment: CTD-ILD current marketed and CTD-ILD emerging therapies

CTD-ILD Market Dynamics: CTD-ILD market drivers and CTD-ILD market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies CTD-ILD Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CTD-ILD Market Access and Reimbursement

