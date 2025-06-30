KHBP, HCPD Sign Mou To Enhance Accessibility, Inclusion For Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) and the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCPD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to advance the rights of persons with disabilities and promote their full integration into society.The MoU was signed by His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, Chief Chamberlain and Chairman of HCPD, and Ammar Ezzedine, CEO of KHBP.Under the agreement, both parties will cooperate to rehabilitate existing buildings within KHBP and ensure that future facilities comply with the national building code for persons with disabilities. The initiative aims to create a modern, inclusive urban environment that accommodates the needs of all individuals without exception.The MoU also seeks to foster the integration of persons with disabilities into the labor market and facilitate data sharing to enhance employment opportunities within KHBP.The HCPD will provide technical support, specialized consultations, and assistance in adapting KHBP's infrastructure to meet accessibility standards. It will further deliver training to KHBP staff on rights-based approaches, effective communication, and practices that ensure equal opportunities in the workplace.His Royal Highness Prince Mired stressed the need to eliminate barriers and provide appropriate facilities and support to enable persons with disabilities to exercise their right to work. He underlined the importance of coordinated efforts among relevant entities to implement the provisions of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, particularly the ten-year plan for modifying existing buildings.For his part, Ammar Ezzedine said the cooperation reflects KHBP's vision of creating an integrated community that reimagines the concept of innovative and inclusive environments. He emphasized that KHBP's mission extends beyond constructing smart infrastructure to building a sustainable urban model that embraces diversity and upholds the rights of all individuals.KHBP plans to implement a comprehensive two-year work plan that includes rehabilitating existing facilities, upgrading sidewalks and entrances, ensuring future developments meet national and international accessibility standards, and enhancing public services to foster an inclusive environment.This initiative follows KHBP's launch of a major expansion project encompassing the second, third, and fourth development phases. The project aims to create multi-use investment spaces, delivering a sustainable environment and comprehensive community infrastructure that supports business operations and aligns with modern lifestyle demands.