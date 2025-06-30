Dollar Near Lowest In 4 Years

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The dollar on Monday dipped to near its lowest against the euro in nearly four years amid growing market optimism regarding US trade agreements, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) would cut interest rates sooner.According to Bloomberg Economics, the US currency continued its decline against the British pound, approaching its lowest in four years, and also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc in over a decade.The US Dollar Index (USDX), which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six major world currencies, rose slightly by 0.1 percent to 97.276 points, but remained near its lowest in more than three years at 96.933 points, reached at the end of last week.The euro recorded a slight decline to $1.1716, while the pound sterling stabilized at $1.3709.