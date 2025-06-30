403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar Near Lowest In 4 Years
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The dollar on Monday dipped to near its lowest against the euro in nearly four years amid growing market optimism regarding US trade agreements, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) would cut interest rates sooner.
According to Bloomberg Economics, the US currency continued its decline against the British pound, approaching its lowest in four years, and also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc in over a decade.
The US Dollar Index (USDX), which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six major world currencies, rose slightly by 0.1 percent to 97.276 points, but remained near its lowest in more than three years at 96.933 points, reached at the end of last week.
The euro recorded a slight decline to $1.1716, while the pound sterling stabilized at $1.3709.
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The dollar on Monday dipped to near its lowest against the euro in nearly four years amid growing market optimism regarding US trade agreements, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) would cut interest rates sooner.
According to Bloomberg Economics, the US currency continued its decline against the British pound, approaching its lowest in four years, and also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc in over a decade.
The US Dollar Index (USDX), which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six major world currencies, rose slightly by 0.1 percent to 97.276 points, but remained near its lowest in more than three years at 96.933 points, reached at the end of last week.
The euro recorded a slight decline to $1.1716, while the pound sterling stabilized at $1.3709.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment