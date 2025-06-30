Agriculture Sector Records 8.1% Growth, Driven By National Sustainable Agriculture Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hunaifat announced that Jordan's agricultural sector achieved the highest growth rate among all economic sectors during the first quarter of this year, underscoring the effectiveness of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture.Data from the Department of Statistics revealed that agriculture grew by 8.1 percent during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, contributing 0.45 percentage points to the overall national economic growth rate.Hunaifat attributed the sector's robust performance to production-oriented policies adopted by the ministry, which aim to boost self-sufficiency in key strategic crops. He noted that these policies have led to increased agricultural exports and a reduction in imports by strengthening food processing value chains and expanding agricultural investment through effective public-private partnerships.He further highlighted the ministry's initiatives in supporting rural development and women's empowerment, including organizing marketing exhibitions, doubling the agricultural loan portfolio, increasing funding for agricultural projects over the past three years, enhancing agricultural cooperatives, and promoting seasonal projects. These efforts have contributed to greater economic stability in rural communities and improved the livelihoods of farmers.The positive results in the agriculture sector come as Jordan seeks to diversify its economic growth drivers and bolster national food security, especially amid global market volatility and the challenges posed by climate change. The sector is expected to maintain its upward momentum, supported by ongoing modernization, technical rehabilitation programs, and the adoption of smart and sustainable agricultural practices.