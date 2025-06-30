Jordan-UK Partnership Committee Reviews Trade, Urges Solid Private Sector Bonds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The Jordanian-British Partnership Committee convened its second meeting via videoconference on Monday to explore how to further enhance economic and trade cooperation under the bilateral partnership agreement signed in 2019.The meeting was co-chaired by Dana Zoubi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and Sarah Mooney, UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East.Participants reviewed current trade volumes and identified challenges hindering trade exchange, focusing on maximizing the benefits of the agreement's simplified rules of origin.Zoubi stressed the need to address issues related to complex compliance requirements and high export costs, which can limit the competitiveness of Jordanian goods.She outlined Jordan's strategy to boost exports and support economic growth in line with the Economic Modernization Vision. These efforts include developing industrial policies, empowering high-value sectors, stimulating the business environment, and enhancing product competitiveness in global markets.Mooney highlighted the UK's programs to support Jordan's industrial sector, stimulate exports, and foster a conducive business environment.She underscored the importance of providing technical and institutional support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), empowering women entrepreneurs, and financing strategic projects aligned with Jordan's modernization goals.The two sides agreed to restructure the agreement's governance framework to strengthen trade and economic ties, and underscored the importance of expediting the launch of the Jordanian-British Business Forum as a platform to expand private sector partnerships between the two countries.