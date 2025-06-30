Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania To Host High-Level Meeting With Israeli Diplomat

2025-06-30 09:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On July 1, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys will welcome Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on an official visit to Vilnius, Trend reports.

The ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral cooperation, the security situation in the Middle East, and broader international developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

The visit reflects the ongoing dialogue between the two countries and aims to further strengthen diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties.

A joint press conference is scheduled to take place following the meeting.

The last meeting between the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Israel occurred in March 2023 during a visit by the Lithuanian delegation to Israel.

