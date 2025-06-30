China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Construction Starts On Large Scale

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The ball is rolling on full-scale construction work along the whole shebang of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, convened a strategic assembly with key stakeholders from pertinent governmental entities, municipal governance structures, and state-owned enterprises to evaluate the advancement of the railway initiative.



Torobaev declared that as of June 30, comprehensive construction operations have been initiated along the 304-kilometer segment of the transnational railway traversing Kyrgyzstan.

"This is a significant day for Kyrgyzstan. Full-scale construction has started along the entire route of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. On April 29, the ceremony marking the start of construction on key railway facilities took place. This project is not only about infrastructure; it aims to improve quality of life, stimulate economic growth, and strengthen regional ties," Torobaev said.

He directed the relevant stakeholders to expeditiously mitigate any emergent contingencies at the local level while ensuring the Presidential Administration remains apprised of developments.



During the convening, an extensive array of over ten construction-related contingencies was meticulously evaluated, with actionable tasks delegated to pertinent agencies for expedited remediation.

According to the cabinet, the Kyrgyz section of the railway spans over 304 kilometers, with total construction costs estimated at $4.7 billion. The project is one of the most complex engineering endeavors in the region, with about 40 percent of the railway route involving tunnels and bridges-plans include building 27 tunnels and 41 bridges. Completion is targeted for 2030.

The official construction launch took place on December 27, 2024, with remarks from the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan, who emphasized the project's importance for regional development.