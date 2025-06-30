Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Moot Various Aspects Of Strategic Partnership (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Elena Shekerletova today, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria strategic partnership, including economic, trade, energy security, green energy, humanitarian, cultural, and future plans, as well as regional and international security issues, were discussed at the meeting.

The importance of high-level visits and political dialogue in the development of the existing strategic partnership relations between our countries was emphasized.

The role of the joint commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was noted.

It was highlighted that collaborative ventures executed within the energy domain are pivotal in fortifying Europe's energy resilience, and there exist extensive opportunities for the augmentation of synergies in this arena, particularly concerning the deployment of innovative initiatives in the realm of sustainable energy.

Bayramov also informed the other party about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, efforts to combat the mine threat, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

During the convening, perspectives were also disseminated on additional matters of reciprocal significance.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria under the chairing of Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev and Shekerletova.