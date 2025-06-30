Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Discuss Promotion Of Joint Projects


2025-06-30 09:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a meeting with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, Trend reports via the ministry.

The issues of promoting joint projects and mutual investments were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Kudratov, it was emphasized that special importance is attached to the development of bilateral relations.

Moreover, it was noted that the visits of the heads of state and the meetings held at the highest level gave impetus to bringing the strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level and the sustainable development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda, including increasing trade turnover between the countries, strengthening cooperation in the industrial sector, promoting joint projects, and mutual investments.

MENAFN30062025000187011040ID1109741624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search