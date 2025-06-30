Azerbaijan's Shusha Set To Host 6Th ECO Business Forum

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-30 09:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ The 6th Business Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Shusha on July 2, the Ministry of Economy told Trend .

The event is jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the ECO Secretariat, and the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry Confederation.

The forum will take place as part of the inaugural "ECO Week," initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The main goals of the forum are to promote trade and investment across the ECO region, enhance cooperation among business communities, and support sustainable economic growth.

The forum will feature discussions on expanding cooperation in sectors such as food, agriculture, textiles, information and communication technologies (ICT), tourism, transportation, and the circular economy. Meetings in "business-to-government" (B2G) and "business-to-business" (B2B) formats are also planned.

