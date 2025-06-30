Flyarystan Ramps Up Summer Routes From Kazakhstan To Georgia's Kutaisi

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)FlyArystan is expanding its flight program from Kazakh cities to Georgian Kutaisi in July 2025, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

According to the airline, thanks to additional flights and an increase in flight frequency by 20 to 60 percent, depending on the city, summer travel will become even more affordable and comfortable for passengers.

The flights to one of the largest cities of Georgia will be operated from five cities of Kazakhstan in accordance with the updated schedule from July 1 through July 31.

Flights to Kutaisi:

From Atyrau: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

From Aktau: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays;

From Shymkent: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays;

From Astana: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flights from Kutaisi:

To Atyrau: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

To Aktau: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays;

To Shymkent: Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays;

To Astana: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flights from Almaty to Kutaisi remain unchanged: in July, they will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.