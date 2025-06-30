Germanyukraine Military Cooperation Beneficial For Both Sides German FM
Wadephul stated that he had reached an agreement with Ukraine's foreign minister to enhance cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint ventures to help Ukraine accelerate and localize weapons production.
The German minister arrived in Kyiv accompanied by a delegation representing the defense industry.
“Our cooperation is a trump card. It is a logical continuation of our supply of equipment and materials, and it offers mutual benefit. We can also draw on your operational experience. We want to help Ukraine negotiate from a position of strength,” Wadephul said.Read also: Sybiha: Pressure on Russia must be coordinated on both sides of the Atlantic
As Ukrinform previously reported, on Monday, June 30, Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv to discuss Germany's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment