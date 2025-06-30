Germanyukraine Military Cooperation Beneficial For Both Sides German FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Wadephul stated that he had reached an agreement with Ukraine's foreign minister to enhance cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint ventures to help Ukraine accelerate and localize weapons production.

The German minister arrived in Kyiv accompanied by a delegation representing the defense industry.

“Our cooperation is a trump card. It is a logical continuation of our supply of equipment and materials, and it offers mutual benefit. We can also draw on your operational experience. We want to help Ukraine negotiate from a position of strength,” Wadephul said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Monday, June 30, Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv to discuss Germany's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.