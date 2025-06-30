Fatal Traffic Accident In Romania Involving Bus Carrying Ukrainians
Preliminary reports state that the bus collided with a minivan that was parked on the roadside.
As a result of the accident, a 29-year-old female passenger in the minivan was killed. Five other people were injured, including four minivan passengers and one passenger from the bus
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, the report notes.Read also: Deadly bus crash in France: two college lecturers from Bukovyna among victims
As previously reported by Ukrinform, French police charged one of the two drivers of a Ukrainian bus that crashed in France, resulting in the deaths of four people, including three Ukrainian citizens.
Photo: Alo, Iași / Facebook
