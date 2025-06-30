Fatal Traffic Accident In Romania Involving Bus Carrying Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NewsMaker citing Digi24.

Preliminary reports state that the bus collided with a minivan that was parked on the roadside.

As a result of the accident, a 29-year-old female passenger in the minivan was killed. Five other people were injured, including four minivan passengers and one passenger from the bus

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, the report notes.

Deadlyin France: two college lecturers from Bukovyna among victims

As previously reported by Ukrinform, French police charged one of the two drivers of a Ukrainian bus that crashed in France, resulting in the deaths of four people, including three Ukrainian citizens.

Photo: Alo, Iași / Facebook