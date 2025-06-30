No Russian Breakthrough In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Intense Fighting Ongoing
“As of today, there has been no breakthrough into Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is taking place near the administrative border. Russians are also launching FPV drones into the region, but there is no breakthrough at this time, although the fighting is intense,” Kovalenko stated.Read also: Russian shelling sparks fire at gymnasium in Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 29, Russian forces attacked a community in Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region) with drones, killing one person.
