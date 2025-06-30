Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No Russian Breakthrough In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Intense Fighting Ongoing

2025-06-30 09:05:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“As of today, there has been no breakthrough into Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is taking place near the administrative border. Russians are also launching FPV drones into the region, but there is no breakthrough at this time, although the fighting is intense,” Kovalenko stated.

Read also: Russian shelling sparks fire at gymnasium in Dnipropetrovsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 29, Russian forces attacked a community in Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region) with drones, killing one person.

MENAFN30062025000193011044ID1109741618

