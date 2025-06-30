No Russian Breakthrough In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Intense Fighting Ongoing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“As of today, there has been no breakthrough into Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is taking place near the administrative border. Russians are also launching FPV drones into the region, but there is no breakthrough at this time, although the fighting is intense,” Kovalenko stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 29, Russian forces attacked a community in Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region) with drones, killing one person.