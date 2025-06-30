World-Famous Musician Leaves Music Lovers In Awe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

World-famous pianist and composer Mike del Ferro has thrilled music lovers at the Baku Piano Festival 2025, Azernews reports.

The concert featured musicians Mike del Ferro (piano), Berval Moraes (bass), and Elvin Bashirov (drums).

Mike del Ferro is one of the most famous Dutch pianists. He is a student of the German trombonist and pianist Bob Brookmeyer and a teacher at the Ghent Conservatory. His talent and unique playing style allowed Mike del Ferro to become a full-fledged member of famous ensembles of world jazz stars: Toots Tillmans, Jack De Jonnette, Deborah Brown, Richard Galliano and others. He came to jazz from classical music, but managed to bring to it not only virtuoso technique, but also a modern sound. His sense of rhythm, sense of style and love of life are clearly visible in everything, from music to appearance

Mike del Ferro is giving a concert in Baku not for the first time. Baku music lovers are well acquainted with his virtuoso jazz improvisations, original combination of motives and amazing interpretation of classics.

And traditionally, the trio includes one representative of the country where the concert is held. This time it is Elvin Bashirov with his rhythms. And this concert will be remembered by the audience for a long time. Mike each time knows how to surprise even the most sophisticated audience not only with his virtuoso technique, but also with new original improvisations. He likes to experiment with different musical traditions in his performances; he easily combines classical Western music with jazz improvisation, each time experimenting with elements of traditional music.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 took place on June 14-28. During the festival, residents and guests of the capital enjoyed a large concert program featuring music of various genres.

The festival featured art events, exhibitions, a literary competition, and jam sessions.

A highlight of the festival was the "We Are the Future" concert, showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.

