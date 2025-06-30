Baku Salaries Rise 8.1% As Azerbaijan Sees Broad-Based Income Growth

The consistent rise in salaries is seen as a reflection of both private sector performance and government-driven labour and social reforms. Thus, the average monthly nominal wage of employees in Baku rose significantly in the first four months of 2025, reaching

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%