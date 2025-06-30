Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Salaries Rise 8.1% As Azerbaijan Sees Broad-Based Income Growth

Baku Salaries Rise 8.1% As Azerbaijan Sees Broad-Based Income Growth


2025-06-30 09:05:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The consistent rise in salaries is seen as a reflection of both private sector performance and government-driven labour and social reforms. Thus, the average monthly nominal wage of employees in Baku rose significantly in the first four months of 2025, reaching

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN30062025000195011045ID1109741616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search