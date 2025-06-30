Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Awards Fikrat Mammadov Sharaf Order - Decree

Azerbaijan Awards Fikrat Mammadov Sharaf Order - Decree


2025-06-30 09:05:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fikrat Mammadov has been awarded the "Sharaf" order, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Mammadov received the prestigious "Sharaf" order in recognition of his extensive and impactful contributions within the justice and judicial frameworks of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN30062025000195011045ID1109741614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search