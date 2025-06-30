Azerbaijan Awards Fikrat Mammadov Sharaf Order - Decree

According to the decree, Mammadov received the prestigious "Sharaf" order in recognition of his extensive and impactful contributions within the justice and judicial frameworks of Azerbaijan.

