MAX Power Selected To Present At HNAT 2025, World's Largest Natural Hydrogen Event

"Trailblazing a New Natural Hydrogen Arena in Saskatchewan, Canada," has been selected by the Scientific Committee and the Organizing Committee to be the third presentation on opening day of HNAT 2025 at 9:30 am November 13. The presentation will highlight the geological and jurisdictional underpinnings of the largest permitted land package in Canada for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen (currently 1.3 million acres, with another 5.7 million acres under application), with updates on MAX Power's exploration and well-drilling activity.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: "We're thrilled and honoured that MAX Power has been selected to present at HNAT 2025 to kick off this prestigious two-day event before a captive global audience. This will form a key part of a week-long overseas tour for us that will begin in London, England, with investors, brokers and industry leaders. The MAX Power team looks forward to telling the Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen story on the world stage, and how our success in this pro-business, resource-rich province could become a catalyst for the broader Natural Hydrogen sector."

From exploration and production companies to cutting-edge technology providers to policymakers, investors, and energy end-users, HNAT 2025 is the unparalleled event where the entire Natural Hydrogen ecosystem converges to shape the future.

Building on the tremendous success of HNAT 2024 , HNAT 2025 promises to raise the bar even higher. As the only global summit solely dedicated to Natural Hydrogen, HNAT is more than just a conference - it's the definitive platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth in this rapidly evolving sector.

MAX Power SK Natural Hydrogen Land Packages

MAX Power Corporate Video - Natural Hydrogen

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been outlined. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph : 1-306-981-4753

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2700-1133 Melville St.

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 0A3

