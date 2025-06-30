ASSOCHAM Picks Agency For Digital Outreach In India
The engagement, awarded after a multi-agency pitch, aims to strategically bolster ASSOCHAM's online visibility, deepen engagement with key stakeholders, and expand its digital community.
As part of the mandate, ON PURPOSE will deliver a digital scope including strategic digital advisory to align messaging with ASSOCHAM's mission, social media management to drive thought leadership and audience participation and online reputation management to monitor sentiment and enhance brand credibility.
It will also be tasked with facilitating community growth to build a strong, engaged ecosystem across platforms.
“We are proud to partner with one of India's most influential industry chambers to shape its digital narrative. ASSOCHAM plays a pivotal role in India's economic and policy landscape, and we're excited to bring our storytelling, strategy, and social-first approach to build a more dynamic and engaging digital presence," said Girish Balachandran, founder and managing director of ON PURPOSE.
