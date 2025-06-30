USATCO Commemorates 75 Years As A Global Leader In Aerospace Tooling And Manufacturing

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Air Tool Co. (USATCO), a premier manufacturer and global distributor of high-performance tooling for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, is proud to commemorate its 75th anniversary. Founded in 1951, USATCO has built an enduring legacy of precision, reliability, and innovation, solidifying its position as the go-to partner for specialized tooling solutions worldwide.

For three-quarters of a century, USATCO has been instrumental in the assembly and maintenance of the world's most critical aircraft and industrial structures. From supporting industry leaders like Boeing and Airbus to being the world's largest authorized master distributor of Cherry Aerospace products, the company's tools have become synonymous with quality and durability.

USATCO's success has been built on a foundation of trusted roots in American manufacturing. With headquarters in New York and a key location in California, the company has delivered the quality products that are essential for assembling and maintaining the world's most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

This 75-year milestone would not be possible without a culture that balances tradition with forward-thinking innovation. While its heritage is in classic manufacturing, USATCO is keenly focused on the future. The company is announcing the development of a completely redesigned website, set to launch in early 2025, which will feature fully automated ordering and fulfillment systems. This technological leap will empower both B2B and B2C clients with a seamless, efficient, and user-friendly procurement process.

"Celebrating 75 years is a profound moment for us," said Aaron Greenwald, a USATCO representative. "It speaks to the strength of our American manufacturing base and the trust we've earned from our customers generation after generation. We are honoring our legacy by continuing to innovate to better serve our partners and propel our industry forward for the next 75 years."

As the largest manufacturer and distributor of specialty aircraft tooling in the U.S. and the world's largest authorized master distributor of Cherry Aerospace products, USATCO is celebrating its past while actively building its future.

As USATCO looks to the future, it is strategically expanding its expertise into adjacent markets, including shipbuilding, construction, and metalworking, that require high-performance fastening and assembly solutions. By leveraging its 75-year legacy, the company is poised to bring its standard of excellence to new industrial frontiers.

To find out more about US Air Tool Co.'s 75-year history and its extensive product offerings, please visit .

Established in 1951, US Air Tool Co. (USATCO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and global distributor of specialty tools for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. With locations in New York and California, USATCO provides an extensive line of drilling equipment, riveters, sheet metal tools, and more, serving a diverse clientele from major airlines to government organizations. As pioneers in aviation and aerospace distribution, USATCO combines precision engineering with innovative solutions to keep industries moving forward.

Contact Information

Aaron Greenwald

[email protected]

1-800-645-8180

SOURCE USATCO

