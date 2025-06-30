Dresner Advisory Publishes 2025 Wisdom Of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

EPM Software Importance at Highest Level Since 2019, with Organizations Reporting Extremely High Success Levels

NASHUA, N.H., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, nearly 89% of respondents rate Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) as critical, very important, or important, substantially higher than in 2024, according to the Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Wisdom of CrowdsÒ Enterprise Performance Management Market Study.

Dresner's annual EPM Market Study provides a comprehensive assessment of usage and trends around EPM, systems that enable organizations to plan for the impact of various internal and external factors on its future performance and business outcomes.

The study offers in-depth analyses on all aspects of the market, including current usage, deployment intentions, software longevity and importance, success with EPM, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in EPM.

"While the office of finance continues to be the primary user of EPM software today with an anticipated increase of usage within this function, in 2025 we see EPM usage higher in every role category," said John Van Decker, distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory. "Broader usage shows that EPM is more than just a finance system for many organizations."

The study shows attitudes about the impact of AI and ML on EPM remain somewhat divided. Roughly 60% of respondents have a favorable opinion on AI's impact on EPM while 40% remain skeptical, a reversal from 2024.

"We see important yet subtle changes in the ever-maturing EPM market," said John Hagerty, distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory. "Adoption and use of AI-based capabilities continues to rise and a gradual shift away from annual budgets in favor of rolling forecasting continues to unfold, demonstrating that organizations are willing to evolve and adopt new approaches to EPM to best support their organizations."

The EPM Market Study includes a comprehensive industry section evaluating 15 suppliers of EPM solutions. Based on its trademark 33-measure evaluation criteria, vendors are ranked in individual radar chart ratings with year-over-year performance comparisons, as well as in three collective models including a Value/Total Cost of Ownership model.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

