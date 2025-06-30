Osteostrong Expands With New Location In Westfield, Indiana

Bringing Science-Backed Skeletal Strengthening Technology to the Indianapolis metropolitan area

WESTFIELD, Ind., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong , a global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, is expanding with a new location in Westfield, Indiana, offering residents a cutting-edge, drug-free solution to enhance bone density, strength and overall skeletal health in just 10-minute sessions per week.

Unlike traditional exercise or medication-based treatments, OsteoStrong's osteogenic loading technology stimulates bone growth and structural strength through targeted movements on specialized musculoskeletal treatment devices. The system is designed for people of all ages and activity levels, offering a fast, effective and measurable way to enhance bone health.

As awareness of bone health and longevity continues to grow, OsteoStrong is expanding its reach to meet demand. The new Westfield location provides individuals with an accessible and research-backed approach to improving skeletal strength and overall well-being.

"Our goal is to provide people with an effective way to improve their bone health in a safe and accessible environment," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong. "We look forward to bringing this innovative system to Westfield and helping more individuals build strength and resilience."

With hundreds of locations worldwide, OsteoStrong remains committed to advancing musculoskeletal health and empowering individuals to improve their quality of life through proven, science-based methods.

"As OsteoStrong continues to expand globally, it highlights the remarkable strength of the brand and the dedication of our franchise owners and stakeholders," said Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong. "By regularly bringing our technology to new markets, we will continue to make a significant impact on bone health."

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

