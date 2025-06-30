León Y Sol At Its Peak: Third Award In A Row And A Lifestyle Brand On The Rise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This wave of acclaim sets the stage forbold debut at Tales of the Cocktail 2025, the world's premier cocktail and spirits summit. We're not just showing up.Tales marks a cultural moment for León Y Sol to take the spotlight not as newcomers but as a commanding presence ready to leave an imprint on the future of the bar world.

"As a young brand, every recognition fuels our mission not just to be seen, but to be distinguished," said Bobby. Marhamat , Co-Founder and CEO of León Y Sol. "We are building more than a tequila brand. We are building a lifestyle movement , grounded in heritage, powered by precision, and designed for a new generation of tastemakers. Our ROAR is only getting louder."

Expanding the Brand's Cultural Footprint

León Y Sol continues to expand its presence beyond the spirits industry. In 2024, the brand partnered with EMPIRE , a leading independent music label, in a groundbreaking cultural and equity collaboration that positioned León Y Sol at the intersection of music, fashion, art, and nightlife .

"We're not just entering conversations. We're owning the stage across creative and cultural verticals," said Marhamat. "Whether it's a curated gallery event, an after-hours playlist drop, or a designer collab, we're showing that León Y Sol is more than a spirit. It's a symbol."

As the brand gains momentum across both the spirits world and the broader cultural landscape, one thing remains clear: León Y Sol is serious about being heard.

In a saturated market, León Y Sol stands bold, clear, and unapologetically different . A voice of artistry and excellence that refuses to be ignored

