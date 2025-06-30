León Y Sol At Its Peak: Third Award In A Row And A Lifestyle Brand On The Rise

León Y Sol At Its Peak: Third Award In A Row And A Lifestyle Brand On The Rise
"As a young brand, every recognition fuels our mission not just to be seen, but to be distinguished," said Bobby. Marhamat , Co-Founder and CEO of León Y Sol. "We are building more than a tequila brand. We are building a lifestyle movement , grounded in heritage, powered by precision, and designed for a new generation of tastemakers. Our ROAR is only getting louder."
Expanding the Brand's Cultural Footprint
León Y Sol continues to expand its presence beyond the spirits industry. In 2024, the brand partnered with EMPIRE , a leading independent music label, in a groundbreaking cultural and equity collaboration that positioned León Y Sol at the intersection of music, fashion, art, and nightlife .
"We're not just entering conversations. We're owning the stage across creative and cultural verticals," said Marhamat. "Whether it's a curated gallery event, an after-hours playlist drop, or a designer collab, we're showing that León Y Sol is more than a spirit. It's a symbol."
As the brand gains momentum across both the spirits world and the broader cultural landscape, one thing remains clear: León Y Sol is serious about being heard.
In a saturated market, León Y Sol stands bold, clear, and unapologetically different . A voice of artistry and excellence that refuses to be ignored
ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA
León Y Sol is more than tequila. It's a movement - a lifestyle brand for those who live with intensity, celebrate with purpose, and never dilute who they are. Born in California and handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, our award-winning expressions are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, always additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
This is where tradition meets edge, where craftsmanship fuels culture. From fashion to music, nightlife to art, León Y Sol moves with the pulse of those who create, disrupt, and demand more from every moment.
This isn't just what tequila tastes like. It's what modern luxury feels like.
