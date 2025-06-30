NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + First Half Trade To End With S&P 500 Up 5.2% This Year



S&P coming off record close, and is up 5.2% this year

Republican-controlled Senate advances President Trump's tax cut and spending bill Canada walks back Digital Services Tax after President Trump cuts off trade talks

Opening Bell

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) to celebrate its 25th Anniversary of Founding.

Closing Bell

NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations celebrates the critical role the investor relations profession plays in our capital markets

