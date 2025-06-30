Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + First Half Trade To End With S&P 500 Up 5.2% This Year


2025-06-30 09:01:43

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • S&P coming off record close, and is up 5.2% this year
  • Republican-controlled Senate advances President Trump's tax cut and spending bill
  • Canada walks back Digital Services Tax after President Trump cuts off trade talks

Opening Bell
 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) to celebrate its 25th Anniversary of Founding.

Closing Bell
 NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations celebrates the critical role the investor relations profession plays in our capital markets

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN30062025003732001241ID1109741540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search