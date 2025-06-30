Spoton Maintains Its Position As #1 Restaurant POS System In G2's Summer Report
"Restaurant operators are tired of broken promises and support teams that don't pick up the phone," said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "This ranking reflects our focus on delivering impactful technology, real support and smart innovative tools like Profit Assist that uses AI to simplify financial decisions, and the GoTo Place App to drive direct orders and loyalty. Everything we build is purpose-built to help operators run a more efficient, profitable business."
G2 shows SpotOn outpaces the competition in the areas that matter the most:
-
Best-in-Class Customer Support: SpotOn outperforms Toast, Clover, Square for Restaurants, and Aloha Cloud in Quality of Support.
Most Customer Satisfaction: SpotOn outperforms Toast, Clover, Square for Restaurants, and Aloha Cloud in overall satisfaction.
Stronger Market Presence: SpotOn outperforms Toast, Clover, Square for Restaurants, and Aloha Cloud in leading presence and influence in the category.
"This industry runs on hustle and hospitality," added Solar. "Our job is to make sure the technology lives up to that same standard."
As restaurants ditch legacy systems and tech bloat for solutions that actually serve them, SpotOn is proving that operators don't have to settle. With rapid growth, consistent innovation and true customer support from people "who actually give a sh*t," SpotOn is helping restaurants take back control amidst economic headwinds and consumer uncertainty in 2025.
About SpotOn
SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses-and the people who run them-to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does-with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Megan Palmer
[email protected]
410-262-7349
SOURCE SpotOn
