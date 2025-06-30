Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 30 June 2025 OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company was notified that Clive Kornitzer (a PDMR) sold 30,694 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company. The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 30,694 shares via nominee account c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £5.205739 30,694 d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

30,694

Aggregated price

£159,784.95 e. Date of transaction 30 June 2025 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: ... t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.