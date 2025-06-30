Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Sale of 30,694 shares via nominee account
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£5.205739
|30,694
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
30,694
Aggregated price
£159,784.95
|e. Date of transaction
|30 June 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
|Dionne Mortley-Forde
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group Head of Governance & Secretariat
|Investor relations
| Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: ...
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment