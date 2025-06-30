Sonoco Announces Death Of Can-Making Industry Leader Tomás López

“It is with great sadness to reflect on Tomás passing. He was truly a visionary leader in the European metal can-making industry, having grown and led what is now Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA throughout his career. The Sonoco family sends our condolences to the López family as well as to our Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA colleagues who have lost a leader and inspiration,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer.

López began his career in can making in 1980 with Mivisa Envases, and helped build the company into the largest food can producer in the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco while becoming CEO in 2005. Crown Holdings, Inc. acquired Mivisa in 2014 and in 2021 Crown's EMEA food and consumer packaging assets were sold to KPS Capital Partners, LP, to form Eviosys under the leadership of López. Eviosys was acquired by Sonoco in December 2024 with López remaining CEO of the newly branded Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA.

Rodger Fuller, Sonoco's Chief Operating Officer and a 40-year veteran of the Company, has been named Interim CEO of SMP EMEA.

“Rodger has been deeply engaged since day one leading the integration of Eviosys into Sonoco Metal Packaging. He worked alongside Tomás to build strong customer, employee and supplier relationships,” said Coker.“While Tomás' passing comes as a shock, Rodger will provide leadership stability working with the SMP EMEA leadership team to continue our vision of building the largest, most sustainable global metal packaging enterprise.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .