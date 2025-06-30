Georgejon Names Dustin Allen As Chief Technology Officer To Strengthen Innovation And Customer Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgeJon, the foundation behind the world's most resilient eDiscovery environments, proudly announces the return of Dustin Allen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A longtime innovator and one of the original architects of GeorgeJon's delivery model, Allen returns to ensure that GeorgeJon continues delivering the stability, scalability, and insight its customers rely on while advancing new innovations that meet today's evolving demands.

For legal service providers, law firms, and corporate teams, managing eDiscovery platforms is more complex than ever. With growing data volumes, increasing cybersecurity threats, the shift to hybrid cloud, and the rise of AI, organizations need more than just support. They need a proactive strategy built on experience, structure, and foresight.

GeorgeJon saw an opportunity to strengthen its leadership team by welcoming back a trusted expert with a deep understanding of both the business and the industry. Allen returns not only as a seasoned technologist but as a strategic partner to help guide the next phase of growth and innovation.

“It's exciting to return to GeorgeJon at a time when the eDiscovery world is shifting quickly,” said Dustin Allen, CTO.“We have a responsibility to help our customers stay aligned with best practices, scale with confidence, and adopt new technologies without compromising performance or security. My focus will be on building systems and strategies that make that possible every day.”

Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services, with a deep track record of aligning IT with business outcomes. His return marks a full-circle moment, having previously developed the foundational delivery model that powers GeorgeJon's services today.

“Dustin's impact on our company and the industry has always been significant,” said George Nedwick, CEO of GeorgeJon.“He helped us build the foundation we still rely on, and now he's returning to reinforce that foundation with innovation, structure, and technical leadership that ensures our customers are always one step ahead.”

As CTO, Allen will lead GeorgeJon's technology strategy across platform architecture, automation, information security, and operational execution. He will also work directly with customers and partners to ensure their platforms are built for long-term performance and peace of mind.

GeorgeJon continues to support the global eDiscovery community with engineered platforms, proactive managed services, and smart automation tools that reduce risk, eliminate guesswork, and elevate performance across every touchpoint.

Want to Build What's Next with Us?

GeorgeJon is growing and we are hiring. If you are passionate about solving complex challenges and helping organizations operate at their best, explore open roles and apply today at georgejon.com/about/careers.

